Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Brilliant Moeen helps England level T-20 series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 01:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 01:30 IST
Cricket-Brilliant Moeen helps England level T-20 series
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

England levelled the three-game T-20 series with South Africa on Friday as a crashing 39 off 11 balls by Moeen Ali helped win a thriller as they posted an imposing 204-7 that the hosts fell two runs short of despite 65 off 22 by Quinton de Kock. England had a great start through Jason Roy (40) and Johnny Bairstow (35), were then bogged down somewhat before Ben Stokes, who finished on 47 not out, and Moeen, who played a series of audacious shots, helped them push on to their formidable tally.

South Africa looked capable of pulling off a victory when De Kock smashed eight sixes as they reached 92 without loss in the seventh over but when he was caught by Stokes off Mark Wood, the game looked to swing England's way. However, a spirited late flurry by Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out) left the hosts, who won the first match by one run, needing 15 off the final over.

Dwaine Pretorius smashed 12 from the first four balls but was then lbw to Tom Curran, leaving three needed off the last ball. Bjorn Fortuin tried to ramp it for four but was caught by Adil Rashid as England came through to set up an exciting decider in Pretoria on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-'Epidemic under control' - Quotes from interview with senior China diplomat

Chinas State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sat with Reuters for a 90-minute interview in Berlin. Here are some of the highlightsCORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK After the epidemic started, we have set up a nationwide mechanism and mobilized n...

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that the new coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries. In a wide-ranging intervie...

Lightning to put 9-game streak to test vs. Flyers

If the Tampa Bay Lightning had a sign hanging outside their dressing room to summarize their current situation, it would read No Kucherov, No Stamkos ... No worries The winning has continued this week for the Lightning despite playing witho...

Harsimrat Kaur Badal to inaugurate India Pavillion at Gulfood 2020 in Dubai

A high-level Indian delegation, led by Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will visit Dubai from February 16-18 to attend the Gulfood 2020, the Indian Consulate here has said. Badal will inaugurate the India Pavill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020