Soccer-Wright-Phillips joins LA FC, West Ham's Reid at Kansas City on loan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 04:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 04:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Forward Bradley Wright-Phillips has been signed by Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC after seven seasons with the New York Red Bulls, LAFC said on Friday. Meanwhile, English Premier League club West Ham United's New Zealand defender Winston Reid has joined MLS side Sporting Kansas City on loan.

Englishman Wright-Phillips, a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner, has 108 goals in 195 regular season MLS appearances but, now aged 34, scored only two goals with four assists in 23 games with the Red Bulls last season. "Bradley is one of the most prolific goalscorers in MLS history and the type of player that can be a difference-maker for us," LAFC General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement.

The Londoner played in 32 games for Manchester City between 2004-06 and was at Southampton from 2006-2009. Center back Reid, 31, has not made a competitive senior appearance since March 2018 due to injuries. He joined West Ham in 2010 and made 223 appearances for the London club.

