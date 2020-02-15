Texans release CB Hargreaves III

The Houston Texans released cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III on Friday, the team announced. Hargreaves, who was claimed off waivers in November, had 21 combined tackles (16 solos) in six games (two starts) for the Texans.

Houston cut Hargreaves before his $9.95 million salaries kicked in for the 2020 season, freeing that much in cap space. The 5-foot-10 Hargreaves, 24, was Tampa Bay's first-round pick out of Florida in 2016.

Last season, Hargreaves was held out of practice by the Buccaneers' Bruce Arians because the coach said the cornerback was not prepared. Arians also criticized the player following a Week 10 win against Arizona, saying Hargreaves didn't look like he hustled to make a tackle. Afterward, Hargreaves said he would focus on hustling more and even met with Arians to discuss the situation. That didn't prevent the team from waiving him, however.

In nine games with the Buccaneers in 2019, Hargreaves had 40 combines tackles (36 solos) and returned his one interception for a touchdown.

