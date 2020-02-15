Red Sox finalize 1-year deal with Pillar

The Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year deal with veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar, the team confirmed Friday evening. Pillar tweeted on Friday, "So excited to officially be a member of the @Red Sox"

The deal came two days before Boston's position players report to spring training. Multiple media outlets reported that Pillar will make $4.25 million, though the team did not announce financial details. Pillar, 31, started last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and was acquired by the San Francisco Giants in a four-player trade in early April. He combined to bat .259 with a .287 on-base percentage, a .432 slugging percentage, 21 home runs, 37 doubles, three triples and 88 RBIs in 161 games.

Pillar, who spent parts of seven seasons in Toronto, is a .261 career hitter with 76 home runs and 318 RBIs in 851 games. The Red Sox likely will use Pillar to help fill the void left by Mookie Betts' departure. Boston shipped Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo, acquired by the Red Sox in the Betts deal, might not be ready by Opening Day because of a back and oblique injury. Verdugo sustained the injury in early August, and he missed the rest of the regular season and playoffs. Verdugo batted .294 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 106 games for the Dodgers last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.