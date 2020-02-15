Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Coleman sprints to season's fastest 60 metres at U.S. champs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 10:10 IST
Athletics-Coleman sprints to season's fastest 60 metres at U.S. champs
Image Credit: Flickr

World record holder Christian Coleman overcame a sluggish start to run the season's fastest 60m in the preliminaries of the U.S. championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday. Coleman, the Tokyo Olympic 100 metres favorite as the world champion, went on to win comfortably in 6.48 seconds despite easing up early in his first meeting of the season.

"We are on world record watch," said four-time Olympic sprint medallist Ato Boldon, now an NBC Sports analyst. "If that's how he's looking. It means he can challenge 6.34 in (Saturday's) final."

Boldon was referring to the world record Coleman set two years ago on the same track in the rarefied air of high altitude Albuquerque that aids sprinters and slows distance runners. "It felt pretty good," the 23-year-old said of his latest run. "Hopefully, I can use it to prepare me for the outdoor season and make the Olympic team."

Season's bests also were set in the women's 400m and shot put and the men's weight throw. Former collegiate champion Wadeline Jonathas dominated 400m qualifying, winning by more than a second in 51.32, and Chase Ealey claimed the women's shot put with a final round throw of 18.99m.

On the men's side, Conor McCullough took the infrequently contested weight throw at 25.31m. Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo showed he is ready for another Games by winning the 3,000m in 8:00.14 and Olympian Shelby Houlihan won the women's 3,000m in 8:52.03 for her 11th national title on the track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese, Vatican foreign ministers hold first meeting

The foreign ministers of China and the Vatican have met in the first such high-level encounter between the sides, which do not have diplomatic ties, Beijings state media said Saturday.The talks between Chinas Wang Yi and Archbishop Paul Gal...

India's Bhawna Jat secures Olympic qualification in 20 km race walk

Indias Bhawna Jat qualified for the 2020 Olympics after setting a new national record in the 20km race walk category at the National Championships here on Saturday. The athlete from Rajasthan clocked 129.54, well inside the Olympic qualific...

No handshakes: Viral outbreak spooks Asian places of worship

In a popular Catholic church in the Philippines, nearly half of the pews were empty for Sunday Mass. The few hundred worshippers who showed up were asked to refrain from shaking others hands or holding them during prayers to prevent the spr...

Cricket-South Africa boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner

South Africas cricket boss has pleaded with fans to treat Steve Smith and David Warner with respect and not embarrass the board with poor behaviour when the Australian batsmen tour the country for the first time since a ball-tampering scand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020