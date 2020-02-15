Left Menu
India's Bhawna Jat secures Olympic qualification in 20 km race walk

  • Updated: 15-02-2020 10:40 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 10:26 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

India's Bhawna Jat qualified for the 2020 Olympics after setting a new national record in the 20km race walk category at the National Championships here on Saturday. The athlete from Rajasthan clocked 1:29.54, well inside the Olympic qualification time of 1:31.00. Bhawna's effort was a massive improvement on her personal best of 1:38.30, set in October last year.

Priyanka Goswami narrowly missed the Olympic cut with timing of 1:31.36. The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

