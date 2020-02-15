Vidit Gujrathi beats Ragger, jumps to top spot in Prague Chess

India's no. 2 player Vidit S Gujrathi posted a win over Austrian GM Markus Ragger in the third round to jump to the top spot in the Master's category of the Prague Chess festival here. India had mixed luck on Friday when P Harikrishna went down to the talented, young Alireza Firouzja in 40 moves in a Spanish opening game. India no. 3 came up with some innovative play but the Iranian prodigy had the answers to notch up an impressive win.

Vidit Gujrathi trumped Ragger in a Grunfeld game after 46 moves to continue his good run and secured a second win. Top-seeded Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland was held to a draw by Sam Shankland (USA). He is in joint second place with Nikita Vitiugov and the world's top junior Alireza Firouzja.

Gujrathi faces Grandelius in the fourth round while Harikrishna will battle it out with Shankland. Results after Round 3: P Harikrishna (India) 1 lost to Alireza Firouzja (Iran) 2; Vidit Gujrathi (India) 2.5 beat Markus Ragger (Austria) 1; Jan-Krzysztof Duda (POL) 2 drew Sam Shankland (USA) 1; David Navara (CZE) 0.5 lost to David Ant�n Guijarro (SPA) 1.5; Nikita Vitiugov (RUS) 2 drew with Nils Grandelius (SWE) 1.5.

