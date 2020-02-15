Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL has contributed to growth of quality players in New Zealand: Selector Gavin Larsen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:16 IST
IPL has contributed to growth of quality players in New Zealand: Selector Gavin Larsen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The decision to create a separate window for IPL has played a massive role in qualitative growth of New Zealand cricketers, feels former seamer and current national selector Gavin Larsen. Larsen and coach Gary Stead (also chief selector) form the two-member panel which looks after the development of the country's players and the cricket board has ensured that IPL is a part of that plan.

"It's very clear. Its highlighted in our Master Agreement (MA) that IPL window must be available for our players if they do get picked up by a franchise," Larsen, who featured regularly in New Zealand's ODI team of 90's, told PTI in an exclusive interview. "When our players are picked up by IPL franchise, they can only develop their game. We are seeing some of the results that have come in terms of Players' improvement which has been a fantastic part of cricket growth."

He does accept that scheduling could be a challenge but not something that is too worrisome at the moment. "There are small challenges around scheduling, for instance, England tours, which can be packed up close to IPL. So it's a challenge around players' availability. But it's not a common issue generally I am not being negative," Larsen said.

One part of Larsen's job is to monitor Black Caps players' performances in the IPL and it would be more significant in the next two years with back-to-back ICC T20 World Cups. "Definitely, part of the role to continually monitor the group of players, both guys who are incumbent Black Caps and those who are in the ranks, to make sure they are managed appropriately, they are working on their games. IPL is a part of that."

Larsen believes that relation between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the players have been excellent as the board understands their needs of being financially well-off, a gateway to which is franchise leagues, county cricket as well as club cricket in the UK. "The problem in NZ is that domestic cricketers are contracted for only seven months a year and for the rest of the five months, they leave their associations and go off to the United Kingdom to play county or club cricket to make their ends meet."

Another practical reason of having an IPL window is fear of attrition, considering that the cricketing talent pool in a country like New Zealand would be limited with a population of barely 5 million. "Cricket is a big part of our DNA and we called it our 'Summer Game'. Clearly rugby sits on top of the ladder. When a young talent is identified in New Zealand, it is very important for us to try and hold that talent up in the pipeline. We can't afford because of our size and scale to have too much attrition," he said.

In fact, Larsen also had lengthy discussions with former India coach John Wright, who has been a talent spotter for Mumbai Indians for many years now. "I met Wrighty (nickname) in Lincoln where India A was playing and he came to have a look at some of his (MI) players (Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav). It was great speaking to him. Tactical stuff, some players we saw in IPL. He was interested in catching up as to how some of our young players are doing."

Talk about New Zealand and their poor show in Super Overs, Larsen feels it is more about strategic blunders than mental block. "We don't want to see another Super Over," he said in jest, adding: "I think it's not a mental block but probably we need to tactically rethink from bowling point of view. You know we have given the ball regularly to Tim Southee as our experienced bowler to bowl the Super Overs.

"Perhaps, we need to sit back and just work on who could be our best option. Frankly, if I don't see any Super Over for next five to 10 years, I will be very happy." The current batch of Kane Williamsons, Tim Southees and Trent Boults will make their way out in the next four to five years and Larsen said they are working on the transition phase.

"Absolutely, any country does run a succession plan across three formats. There are series of scouts who put their thoughts into the melting pot. We co-ordinate all that and are pretty clear on who our developing talent is. The guys like Wags (Wagner), Taylor, they are not going to be around forever. So chapters close and then new chapter opens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Firearms recovered, 2 arrested in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch has recovered blank firearms from Saddaguntepalya Police Station limits. As of now, two persons have been arrested in this regard. They have been identified as Mohd Junaid and Mohd Tabrez. The officials have recover...

Tennis-Clijsters to take on Bertens in Dubai comeback

Former world number one Kim Clijsters will return to professional tennis for the first time in seven years at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday - but she has been handed a tough first-round match-up. The 36-year-old, who wo...

Preparations at Ramlila Maidan in full swing for Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony

The preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi are in the final phase in Ramlila Maidan. He will be sworn-in for the third time as the Chief Minister on February 16.The work is in the last phase ...

Need India-Portugal joint expertise in various areas of economy: Portuguese President

Terming India as an economic and social global power, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said the countrys priority is to have joint expertise in various areas of the economy. A forum, organized by industry bodies, CII...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020