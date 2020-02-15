Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Matt Kuchar was not at his best but did enough to maintain the lead in the second round at the Genesis Open on Friday, as Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott loomed large in the rear view mirror in perfect winter conditions in southern California.

US-OLYMPICS-2020-TOKYO WHO says no case for canceling, moving Tokyo Games: IOC coordinator

TOKYO (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has told the International Olympic Committee there is no case for canceling or relocating the Tokyo 2020 Olympics over the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the IOC’s Coordination Commission said on Friday. US-USA-CRIME-AVENATTI

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is found guilty in Nike extortion case NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented.

UPCOMING SPORTS

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-SVW/REPORT (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen RB Leipzig play Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

15 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-GET/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Getafe FC Barcelona host Getafe in La Liga.

15 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-AMI-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Amiens v Paris St Germain Ligue 1 leaders PSG travel to lowly Amiens

15 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Liverpool Norwich City host runaway leaders Liverpool in the Premier Legaue.

15 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v AS Roma Atalanta host AS Roma in a Serie A match 15 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

RUGBY-LEAGUE-FOLAU/ (TV) Folau prepares to make his Super League debut in France Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has said Israel Folau deserved the chance to make a fresh start as the Australian prepares to make his Super League debut this weekend.

15 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT MOTOR-ELECTRIC-MEXICO/ (TV)

Motor racing - Formula E - Mexico City ePrix Mexico City hosts the fourth race of the Formula E season. 15 Feb 17:03 ET / 22:03 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Women's Australian Open final round

Olympic champion Park In-bee of South Korea takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour event at Royal Adelaide. 16 Feb

MOTOR-NASCAR-DAYTONA/ (PIX) Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series

Fans gear up for the 62nd anniversary of “The Great American Race”, the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 16 Feb

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational final round

Coverage of final round from Riviera in Los Angeles. 16 Feb

TENNIS-NEWYORK/ Tennis - ATP 250 - New York Open final

Coverage of the final at the New York Open. 16 Feb

TENNIS-HUAHIN/ Tennis - WTA International - Thailand Open

The final of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin - a WTA International tournament. 16 Feb

MOTOR-RALLY-SWEDEN/ (TV) World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden

Action from day four of Rally Sweden - the second race of the 2020 season. 16 Feb 01:50 ET / 06:50 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Third T20

South Africa take on England in the last of three Twenty20 internationals at Centurion Park in Pretoria. 16 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Action from the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. 16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Premier - St Petersburg Ladies Trophy

The final of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy - a WTA Premier event. 16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

