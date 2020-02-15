Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Belgium coach Martinez hints at Fellaini recall

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:57 IST
Soccer-Belgium coach Martinez hints at Fellaini recall
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marouane Fellaini could make a surprise return to Belgium's national team ahead of the European Championship, with coach Roberto Martinez reportedly saying he is thinking about recalling the midfielder. Fellaini ended his international career after moving to Shandong Luneng in the Chinese league last March. But Martinez told the Belgian media he was pondering a return for the 32-year-old former Everton and Manchester United player.

"He retains a unique profile, and as a coach I want as many different profiles as I can have in my team. At the World Cup it was obvious how important he can be, and he has been difficult to replace," Martinez said at a function reported by the Belgian media on Saturday. "I've been following him closely and can see that he is still playing at a high level," he was reported as saying.

"The European Championship only starts in four months' time and that can be a lifetime in football, but I'm open to him returning and so is he. Let's first see how things develop in China with the coronavirus." If Fellaini is to play at Euro 2020, where Belgium have been drawn in Group B with Denmark, Finland and Russia, Martinez would have to break one of his own rules.

The coach previously said that in selecting his squad for any major tournament, he would give preference to those who had competed in most, if not all, of the qualifying matches. Fellaini won the last of his 87 caps at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Belgium are to play two warm-up friendlies against Portugal and Switzerland in Qatar between March 23-30. They begin Euro-2020 against Russia in St Petersburg on June 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Ishant passes fitness test, to join Indian team in NZ for Test series

Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting February 21. Yes, he Ishant has passed ...

Woman who went missing 14 years ago reunited with family in Mangaluru

An elderly woman from Tamil Nadu was on Saturday reunited with her daughter and son after 14 years at the Mangalurus White Doves destitute home. Mary only knew her name when she came here 10 years ago. Recently, she told us about her home t...

Kerala govt gives nod for probe against Congress leader

The Kerala government on Saturday granted permission to the vigilance department to initiate a probe against former health minister and Congress leader V S Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case. In an order dated February 14, release...

Maha morcha against CAA-NRC-NPR in Mumbai

Thousands of people, including a large number of women, on Saturday gave a call against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime at Mumbais Azad Maidan amid recitation of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faizs popular poem Hum Dekhenge and slogans against Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020