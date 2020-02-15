Left Menu
Hollywood legend Hugh Grant to host Laureus Awards

  • Berlin
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:34 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Award-winning Hollywood actor Hugh Grant will host the 20th Laureus World Sports Awards to be held at the Verti Music Hall here on Monday. This will be the second time that Grant will host the Awards, having previously delivered a standout performance at the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards, held in Monaco.

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honor the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement which uses the power of sport to overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage for young people all over the world. "The Laureus World Sports Awards is the pinnacle of the sport, honoring the world's greatest achievers and recognizing sport's ability to change lives for the better. As a true sports fan, I'm excited to play my part on Monday evening as the greatest athletes past and present unite in Berlin to celebrate everything we love about sport," Grant said.

Grant is a BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actor and has appeared in films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Florence Foster Jenkins, Paddington 2 and most recently, The Gentlemen. He is also a devoted fan of the London club Fulham FC and a keen rugby supporter.

