Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seguin, Stars rally from 3 down to beat Habs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 08:36 IST
Seguin, Stars rally from 3 down to beat Habs
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Tyler Seguin capped a two-goal performance by scoring 2:52 into overtime as the visiting Dallas Stars overcame a three-goal deficit to post a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Seguin, who ended a career-long 17-game goal drought in Dallas' 3-2 win at Toronto on Thursday, scored on the power play late in the second period to trim Montreal's lead to 3-2. Blake Comeau scored midway into the third period to set the stage for Seguin's heroics.

In overtime, Seguin skated around Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete before backhanding the puck past Carey Price (22 saves) for his 14th goal of the season. Mattias Janmark also tallied, and Ben Bishop finished with 29 saves for the Stars, who have won four in a row and improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins each scored for the Canadiens, who have dropped four in a row (0-3-1) on the heels of winning nine of their previous 12 games. Dallas chipped away at a 3-0 deficit, beginning with Janmark converting Joe Pavelski's feed at the doorstep at 9:05 of the second period.

The Stars scored on the power play in their seventh straight game to trim their deficit to 3-2 with 4:13 remaining in the second period. Seguin provided the honors by unleashing a one-timer from above the left circle. Comeau's shot from the point found its way past Price to forge a tie at 3 with 9:08 expired in the third period.

Montreal, which sustained a lackluster 4-1 setback in Pittsburgh on Friday, opened the scoring just 1:02 into the first period. Max Domi's shot from the left circle handcuffed Bishop, with Armia cleaning up a loose puck on the doorstep for his 15th goal of the season. The Canadiens doubled the advantage 3:58 into the second period, as Nick Suzuki skated up the right wing before sending a centering feed from along the goal line that caromed off Weal and into the net. The goal was the sixth of the season for Weal, who was inserted into the lineup after Jonathan Drouin was a last-minute scratch prior to the game.

Cousins skated up the left wing before wristing a shot from the circle that beat Bishop to give Montreal a 3-0 lead at 6:23 of the second period. Cousins' goal was his ninth of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

All-Star Saturday: Jones works OT to out-dunk Gordon

CHICAGO -- Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. won a Slam Dunk Contest that required overtime with two extra rounds, edging Orlando Magic big man Aaron Gordon in a six-dunk display. Jones won by a single point on his birthday Saturday nigh...

From dharna politics to becoming everyone's CM a la Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal is a political phenomenon with very few parallels in Indian politics. His fight against corruption to becoming Delhis chief minister first in 2013, Kejriwal has shown his political resoluteness, which has left even his adver...

Darfuris rejoice as Sudan agrees to hand Bashir to ICC

In the sprawling Camp Kalma, refugees displaced by the Darfur conflict are overjoyed at the decision by Sudans new authorities to finally deliver president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court. Bashir, who was deposed in April...

Agarwal back among runs, Pant too gets some form back

Mayank Agarwal finally found some form going his way and Rishabh Pant mixed caution with his customary aggression as Indias warm-up fixture against New Zealand XI ended in a draw here on Sunday. The match was called off an hour after lunch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020