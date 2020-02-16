Left Menu
Mane strikes as Liverpool beat Norwich to open up 25-point lead

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sadio Mane struck as Liverpool overcame Storm Dennis and feisty basement club Norwich 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 25 points. Jurgen Klopp's champions-elect were short of their fluent best in windy conditions at Carrow Road on Saturday but returned immediately to winning ways after their winter break.

Liverpool have gone 43 top-flight matches unbeaten, just six matches behind Arsenal's record of 49 games in 2003-04 and are sprinting towards their first league title for 30 years. They have earned 103 points from the past 105 available to them in the Premier League, winning 34 of their past 35 matches.

"They caused us a few problems but overall I thought it was another good performance and we got the goal to get us the three points," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson told Sky Sports. "You're probably bored of me saying it but we're one step closer, it's just about focusing on the next game," he added.

"'We've just got to keep doing what we've been doing all season, never change that." The result leaves Daniel Farke's Norwich rooted to the bottom of the table, six points behind 19th-placed Watford. They look set for an immediate return to the Championship despite their battling performance.

Klopp brought back midfielder Naby Keita for his first start in a Premier League match since December and Mane was on the bench as Liverpool started with confidence. The champions-elect controlled possession in the early stages without creating many clear-cut openings but Norwich managed some brief spells of attractive passing football themselves.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was particularly impressive, producing an exquisite piece of skill to control a long Jordan Henderson pass before the ball was stolen off his toes as he shaped to shoot. But despite a few scary moments, Farke's men kept Liverpool quiet and came close to snatching the lead themselves.

Lukas Rupp got in behind the Liverpool defense and controlled a long ball over the top. He opted to pass to his left to Teemu Pukki but Alisson Becker produced a superb save, clawing the ball away at the feet of the Finnish striker.

- Mane breaks deadlock -

Liverpool were quickly on top again in the second half but struggled to create clear chances until Keita tested Tim Krul from distance in the 58th minute.

The Anfield giants laid siege to the Norwich goal but frustration mounted as the home side somehow kept the score at 0-0. Moments later Keita should have done better when he reacted quickly to a rebound off Krul but the goalkeeper dived to his right to deny the Guinea international.

Alexander Tettey almost caught Becker out on a rare Norwich foray into the Liverpool half, thundering a shot against the near post as the home crowd roared their team on. Just when it seemed Norwich could become only the second team this season, after Manchester United, to deny Liverpool all three points, Mane broke the deadlock.

The second-half substitute controlled a long ball from Henderson with his right foot in the 78th minute before lashing home with his left. Pukki had a late chance to equalize but shot straight at Alisson as Liverpool held on for their 25th win in 26 Premier League matches.

Defending champions Manchester City, reeling from a potential two-season European ban for breaching fair play rules, are in second place in the table but have no chance of winning a third straight title. European champions Liverpool can turn their thoughts to the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

