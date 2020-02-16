Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Naya post, sundar dost': Virat Kohli posts pic with Shaw, Shami

As the three-day practice game against New Zealand XI came to an end on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli posted a photo with Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:14 IST
'Naya post, sundar dost': Virat Kohli posts pic with Shaw, Shami
Virat Kohli with Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the three-day practice game against New Zealand XI came to an end on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli posted a photo with Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami. The skipper posted the picture on Twitter and came up with a quirky caption: "Naya post, Sundar dost (New post, beautiful friend)". All three are giving goofy expressions in the photo which will surely bring a smile on the faces of their fans.

In the practice game, Kohli did not come out to bat in either innings and gave chances to all other members of the squad. Shaw managed to score 39 runs in the match after being bowled out for a duck in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Shami took three wickets in his ten overs. India won the T20I series 5-0 against the Kiwis but had to face a whitewash in the 50-over format.

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Wellington from February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Finance Commission recommends Rs 19,309 cr devolution to Himachal for 2020-21

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended devolution of Rs 19,309 crore to Himachal Pradesh for the year 2020-21, Industries Minister Bikram Singh said. In a statement issued on Saturday, Singh said the 13th Finance Commission only awarde...

Did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone; worked for everyone in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal.

Did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone worked for everyone in last 5 years Arvind Kejriwal....

Your son has taken oath for third time as Delhi CM; this is not my victory but yours: Arvind Kejriwal at swearing-in ceremony.

Your son has taken oath for third time as Delhi CM this is not my victory but yours Arvind Kejriwal at swearing-in ceremony....

Looking to get Zojila tunnel completed without cost escalation; project may undergo design changes: Gadkari

The strategic Zojila tunnel for all-year connectivity between Leh and Srinagar may undergo some design changes to prevent cost escalation as the government plans to complete the project at the earlier estimated cost of about Rs 6,800 crore,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020