Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edmund punches ticket to New York Open final

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:31 IST
Edmund punches ticket to New York Open final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Kyle Edmund found a second gear in the last game of the match to book his spot in Sunday's final of the New York Open where he will face Italy's Andreas Seppi. The eighth-seeded Edmund roared to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the semi-finals of the ATP Tour tournament.

"This is great to be back in a final, playing the matches you want to be playing," Edmund said. "I obviously want to go all the way, but I'm enjoying my tennis. I've kept improving and learning with each match."

The 25-year old is gunning for his second Tour title after winning 16 months ago in Antwerp when he beat Gael Monfils. He has dropped just one set this week and improves to 6-3 this season.

Edmund won the first five games of the opening set despite each game going to deuce. In the second set, he closed out the 72-minute match by winning 12 of the final 13 points. He broke Kecmanovic's serve at 4-4 and blasted three aces in the 10th game of the set.

Standing between Edmund and his second ATP Tour title is Seppi, who ended the dream run of American-born Taiwanese player Jason Jung. Seppi, 35, also beat Jung in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. He is ranked No. 98 in the world and is trying to win his first title since 2012 in Moscow.

Edmund and Seppi have met five times with the Brit losing just once.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign: Arvind Kejriwal. PTI BUN/UZMKJ

I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign Arvind Kejriwal. PTI BUNUZMKJ...

Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise nearly 50 pc to Rs 88,177 cr in Dec

Power producers total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs 88,177 crore in December 2019 over the same month previous year, reflecting stress in the sector. Distribution companies discoms owed a total ...

Restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls: Paswan

The Bihar Assembly polls later this year should be fought on local development issues and restraint over language must be maintained, Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has said. The remarks by the BJP ally assume significance a...

Finance Commission recommends Rs 19,309 cr devolution to Himachal for 2020-21

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended devolution of Rs 19,309 crore to Himachal Pradesh for the year 2020-21, Industries Minister Bikram Singh said. In a statement issued on Saturday, Singh said the 13th Finance Commission only awarde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020