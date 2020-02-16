Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match between India-Pak washed out
Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, the warm-up match between India and Pakistan on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, the warm-up match between India and Pakistan on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The match which presented both the sides with an opportunity to recognise their playing XI had to be abandoned due to relentless rain at the Allan Border Field.
India has had game time in Australia as the side participated in a Women's Tri-series involving Australia and England. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side managed to reach the finals, but they had to face a loss in the finals against Australia.
The Women's T20 World Cup will begin from February 21 and the finals will be played on March 8 on International Women's Day. India will take on Australia in the opening match of the tournament on Friday, February 21. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pak
- Australia
- Allan Border Field
- Harmanpreet Kaur
ALSO READ
Coronavirus outbreak: 324 Indians evacuated from China's Wuhan in special Air India plane
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight carrying 324 Indians from China's Wuhan lands in Delhi.
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan lands in Delhi
Indian economy experienced abrupt slowdown in 2019, but it's not in a recession: IMF MD
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan land in Delhi