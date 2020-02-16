Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern back on top in Germany after beating Cologne 4-1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cologne
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:19 IST
Bayern back on top in Germany after beating Cologne 4-1

Cologne (Germany), Feb 16 (AP) Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Cologne 4-1 on Sunday to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga. Chasing its eighth successive title, Bayern moved one point ahead of Leipzig at the top of the table.

With Cologne wearing special shirts for the city's upcoming carnival, Bayern spoilt the party atmosphere with two goals in the first five minutes. Thomas Müller set up both goals as Cologne's defense failed to track the Bayern players' movement. Müller first cued up Robert Lewandowski for his 23rd goal in 22 Bundesliga games in the second minute.

He then set up Kingsley Coman to make it 2-0 as Bayern comfortably exchanged passes in the Cologne penalty area. Bayern extended its lead again in the 12th minute when Gnabry picked up a corner from Joshua Kimmich and backtracked to the edge of the penalty area before hitting a powerful low shot.

It could easily have been more as Bayern outshot Cologne 18-1 in the first half. Gnabry hit the bar from a tight angle after rounding the keeper in the 29th. Cologne tried to claw its way back into the game in the second half, but VAR intervened. Jhon Cordoba put the ball into the net in the 46th but it was ruled out on video review for a narrow offside. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer stormed up the field to cut out a Cologne breakaway in the 61st.

Gnabry scored Bayern's fourth with a moment of individual skill, dribbling in from the left and dodging challenges before curling a shot into the top corner. Mark Uth scored a consolation goal for Cologne on the counterattack in the 70th. Cologne had more chances to score late on as Bayern's defense seemed to relax, but Neuer kept them at bay. Sixth-place Schalke visits Mainz in Sunday's late game. (AP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under: Steve Waugh

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh on Sunday said the home side will be favourite to win when India will tour Australia later this year to play a Test series. Waugh also said that the day-night Test will also be part of the series as Indi...

UN: Antarctic high temp records will take months to verify

Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the UN weather agency said Sunday. A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Bra...

Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to th...

UP: Seven burned to death after in road mishap

At least seven people were on Sunday burned to death after a truck and van collided with each other. The incident took place under Bangarmau police station limits near the toll plaza on the Agra Lucknow expressway.SP Unnao, Vikrant Veer sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020