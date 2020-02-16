Left Menu
South Bronx United wins 2020 Laureus Sport for Good Award

  Berlin
  16-02-2020
  16-02-2020
South Bronx United logo. Image Credit: ANI

A day ahead of 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards, South Bronx United, a program which use the sport of football to change the lives of young people from underserved communities in New York, has been announced as the recipients of the 2020 Laureus Sport for Good Award. Laureus Academy members Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Johnson, and Missy Franklin and Laureus Ambassador Jens Lehmann made the announcement in Berlin during a presser.

South Bronx United has been recognised by the Laureus World Sports Academy for their transformational work in supporting disadvantaged and marginalized young people living in some of New York's most underprivileged communities. The program uses football as a tool for social change and aims to help youth build character, teamwork, and leadership so that they can achieve success in high school, college, their careers and communities, and beyond. The Laureus Sport for Good Award is awarded to an organisation or individual who, in the opinion of the members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, have used sport to reduce the impact of violence, conflict, and discrimination, to enhance social and emotional development, to inspire healthy behaviour change and to increase educational achievements and employability skills.

The 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards will showcase Laureus Sport for Good's work for the past two decades in uniting, inspiring and changing the lives of young people around the world. Of the 3,19,000 plus children and young people that Laureus Sport for Good and partners reached in 2019 through these programs, 47 per cent were girls and young women, significantly above global averages for sports-based programs. Laureus Sport for Good has raised more than 150 million euros for the Sport for Development sector over the last 20 years. Together with our partners, Laureus Sport for Good has reached and helped change the lives of almost 6 million children and young people since 2000.

Laureus Sport for Good currently supports more than 200 programs in over 40 countries that use the power of sport to transform lives. In Berlin to accept the award at tomorrow's landmark 20th anniversary Laureus Awards are South Bronx United co-founder and Executive Director Andrew So, and two inspirational participants who have directly benefitted from the transformational work of the program.

Sean Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy said: "On behalf of the Laureus World Sports Academy, I would like to commend South Bronx United for their outstanding work in using sport as a tool for social change. In 2000, our Patron Nelson Mandela said 'Sport has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite people in a way that little else does' and tomorrow evening, Andrew, Mohamed, and Maria will stand on stage as proof that those words still ring true today. They are an inspiration and as Academy Members, we are so proud to celebrate their success." Reflecting on receiving the Laureus Sport for Good Award, South Bronx United Executive Director Andrew So, said: "Sport is an incredible tool for positive change and at South Bronx United, we have been fortunate enough to see a positive change in the hundreds of young people who have come through our program in the past 10 years. Through football, the young people we work with build confidence, self-esteem and form relationships, and friendships. I would like to thank the Laureus Academy for recognising our work, which is required more than ever. This Award will act as motivation to continue using sport to do good for the next decade and beyond." (ANI)

