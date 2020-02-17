Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Dodger Darvish: Astros should be stripped of title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 02:32 IST
Ex-Dodger Darvish: Astros should be stripped of title

Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish said Sunday that the Houston Astros should not have the right to call themselves 2017 World Series champions. Darvish, who was rocked by the Astros in Games 3 and 7 of that World Series, spoke with reporters Sunday at the Chicago Cubs' spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz.

"It's like the Olympics," Darvish said, per ESPN. "When a player cheats, you can't have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It (feels) weird." Darvish took issue with his performance at the time, going so far as to question whether he was tipping his pitches. Now, he has another question.

"Was I tipping, or were they stealing?" Darvish asked last month. Darvish said he felt badly for the pitchers who lost their jobs as a result of the Astros gaining an unfair advantage.

The 33-year-old came under fire after posting a robust 21.60 ERA in his two appearances in the World Series. He gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss in Game 3 in Houston before surrendering five runs in 1 2/3 frames to receive the loss in Game 7 in Los Angeles. Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs a few months later.

Major League Baseball conducted an investigation and declared that the Astros stole signs throughout the 2017 season, continued to do so for only part of the 2018 campaign and not in 2019. The Dodgers not only lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros, they also dropped the championship series in 2018 to the Boston Red Sox, who are being investigated to determine if they stole opponents' signs electronically -- a violation of baseball rules.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Islanders seek offense in the desert vs. Coyotes

The New York Islanders offensive woes didnt originate in Las Vegas. But the Islanders would be happy to have those issues stay in Vegas as they continue a Western Conference road trip on Monday at the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. It w...

UPDATE 3-Turkey says two killed in car bomb attack near Syria border

A car bomb attack by the Kurdish YPG militia killed two people and wounded five on Sunday in the northeastern Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the Turkish border, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.The Arab town, from which Turk...

INSIGHT-Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

Nissans new CEO Makoto Uchida doesnt have time to work his way into the job. He is effectively on probation and has a matter of months to show he can revive the ailing automaker, according to three people familiar with the thinking of some ...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020