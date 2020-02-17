Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Fit-again Boult back in handy recall for New Zealand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 06:19 IST
Cricket-Fit-again Boult back in handy recall for New Zealand
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

New Zealand pace spearheads Trent Boult has recovered from a broken hand to be included in the 13-player squad to face India in the two-test series, as selectors swung the axe following the dismal tour of Australia. Opener Jeet Raval, spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santer and paceman Matt Henry have all been jettisoned in the wake of the Black Caps' 3-0 test series whitewash by Australia.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been recalled for his first test since the tour of Sri Lanka last August, while Auckland paceman Kyle Jamieson has been included in place of the injured Lockie Ferguson. Left-arm Boult broke his right hand in the Boxing Day test against Australia in December but is fit for the first test starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

"It's terrific to have Trent back with us and we're looking forward to the energy and experience he adds to the group alongside his obvious class with the ball in hand," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a team release on Monday. Jamieson earns his place after promising displays in the two one-day internationals against India.

The trusted trio of Boult, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner are likely to form New Zealand's pace unit but Stead suggested Jamieson was under consideration for the series-opener. "Kyle will offer us a point of difference with the bounce he could extract on what is traditionally a good surface in Wellington," he said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell, who replaced the struggling Raval during the Australia series, will remain at the top of the order after scoring a valiant 121 in the Melbourne Test. One-test all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, the son of former New Zealand rugby union player and coach John Mitchell, has been included as injury cover after making his debut against England in November.

"Daryl showed his batting prowess in his test debut against England in Hamilton and he naturally offers us great versatility with the different roles he can play," added Stead. New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro near 3-year low on sluggish growth, yen steady despite weak GDP

The euro was on the back foot on Monday, as concerns mounted about weakening economic growth in Europe at a time financial markets and policymakers fret about a new threat to the global economy from a fast spreading coronavirus in China.The...

MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he's 'ready to go'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling disrespected as trade rumors ran rampant. Among the remarks he had for reporters at Sa...

North Macedonia's parliament dissolves, sets snap election for April 12

North Macedonias parliament dissolved itself on Sunday and set April 12 for an early election, eight months ahead of the end of the current term.The move, endorsed by 108 deputies in the 120-seat parliament, follows Prime Minister Zoran Zae...

Hornqvist's hat trick propels Penguins past Red Wings

Patric Hornqvist recorded a hat trick in the first two periods and the Pittsburgh Penguins eased past the visiting Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Hornqvists hat trick was the third of his career during the regular season. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020