Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Hales must wait for England recall, says captain Morgan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 12:53 IST
Cricket-Hales must wait for England recall, says captain Morgan
Image Credit: Twitter(@cricketworldcup)

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has said that batsman Alex Hales must rebuild trust with the national team set-up before he is considered for selection again. Hales has not played for England since being withdrawn last year from the preliminary 50-overs World Cup squad after the Guardian newspaper reported he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

"There was a breakdown in trust between Alex and the team," Morgan told the BBC after England secured a T20 series win over South Africa on Sunday. "When he was deselected, it was never down to performance. He is one of the best players in the world.

"Moving forward, to regain that trust there needs to be a considerable amount of time." Hales impressed in the recent Big Bash Twenty20 League in Australia, finishing as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 576 runs for Sydney Thunder.

The 31-year-old is also set to play for Karachi Kings in this year's Pakistan Super League before gearing up for Trent Rockets in The Hundred - England's inaugural 100-ball franchise competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

SC imposes additional cost on States, UTs for failing to pay prior fine over not filing affidavit on community kitchens

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, and Goa to deposit an additional cost of Rs 10 lakh each as they failed to pay Rs 5 lakh each imposed on them last week for failing to file affidavit on steps being take...

Reliance Infra shares rise 5 pc on strong results

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure on Monday surged over 5 pc after the firm reported 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 345.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The stock rose 5.13 per cent to trade at Rs 20.50 o...

Cricket-Hales must wait for England recall, says captain Morgan

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has said that batsman Alex Hales must rebuild trust with the national team set-up before he is considered for selection again. Hales has not played for England since being withdrawn last year from ...

China parliament body to discuss delaying key annual March session -Xinhua

A top legislative body of the Chinese parliament will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss a proposal on delaying the key annual March meeting of parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.The proposal for the delay is due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020