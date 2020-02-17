Sports News Roundup: Tokyo marathon to cancel; Devils deal Coleman, Greene hours apart and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL notebook: Devils deal Coleman, Greene hours apart

The New Jersey Devils traded 21-goal scorer Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in exchange for a prospect and a first-round pick, hours after shipping off captain Andy Greene. The Devils acquired prospect Nolan Foote from Tampa as well as a first-round pick from Vancouver. The pick, which Tampa owned the rights to, will be a first-rounder in the 2020 draft if the Canucks make the playoffs. If the Canucks miss the playoffs, the pick defers to a 2021 first-rounder.

MLB commissioner defends not punishing players in the Astros scandal

Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the decision not to punish individual Houston Astros players over a 2017 sign-stealing scandal on Sunday, saying it was clear they had already "paid a price". MLB last month suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the 2020 season while stripping the organization of four draft picks and levying a $5 million fine.

Team LeBron tops Team Giannis in All-Star Game

Anthony Davis made a walk-off free throw and Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis in the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers' big man and the first pick in the All-Star draft, missed badly off the back iron before sinking the second for a 157-155 victory in the unique, hotly contested showcase.

Tokyo marathon to cancel entries from the general public: Tokyo Shimbun

Tokyo marathon organizers have decided to cancel entries from the general public for the event scheduled on March 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tokyo Shimbun newspaper reported on Monday. About 38,000 people from the general public were scheduled to run in the event, Japan's biggest marathon, the paper said.

Woods' game goes missing but a sense of humor remains

Tiger Woods' game deserted him at the Genesis Open but the former world number one did not lose his sense of humor. Tournament host Woods was asked to assess his form after finishing 22 strokes behind winner Adam Scott and last of the 68 players who made the cut at Riviera on Sunday. He also had a four-putt for the second straight event.

NHL roundup: Archibald nets OT winner for Oilers

Josh Archibald capped a two-goal performance by scoring 3:57 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. Archibald's second goal of the game and ninth of the season was assisted by Leon Draisaitl. It came on the team's only shot on goal in the extra session after Carolina had the first four in overtime. Archibald recorded a multi-goal performance for the first time this season.

Monfils fells Auger-Aliassime to defend Rotterdam Open crown

Gael Monfils won his second title in the space of seven days on Sunday as he swatted aside Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 in a lopsided Rotterdam Open final to retain the trophy. The 33-year-old Frenchman, who came into the tournament on the back of a record-equalling third triumph in Montpellier the previous Sunday, converted four out of 11 breakpoints as he denied his 19-year-old opponent a maiden ATP title.

'Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;' All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to the fallen star

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant. The silence was broken by a string of thunderous "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe," chants that rocked the stadium as the crowd honored Bryant, who wore the No. 8 and No. 24 during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers that was highlighted by five National Basketball Association championships.

Scott wins by two strokes at Riviera, and this time it is official

Fifteen years after his first victory at Riviera, Adam Scott won the Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Sunday, and this time his victory is official. The Australian, a former Masters champion, overcame an early double-bogey to shoot one-under-par 70 and triumph by two shots over South Korean Sung Kang and Americans Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown.

MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he's 'ready to go'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported springing training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling "disrespected" as trade rumors ran rampant. Among the remarks he had for reporters at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., was a message for Rockies fans.

