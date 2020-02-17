Left Menu
Sir Bobby and Sir Alex lead tributes to Harry Gregg demise

Former football players Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson paid tributes to former Manchester United keeper Harry Gregg, who passed away on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:48 IST
Former Northern Ireland and Manchester United player Harry Gregg. Image Credit: ANI

Former football players Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson paid tributes to former Manchester United keeper Harry Gregg, who passed away on Monday. The 87-year-old Northern Irishman died in Coleraine, surrounded by his loving family, and is being remembered as a true hero to so many people.

"Lady Norma and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Gregg," Manchester United quoted said Sir Bobby, a former colleague and fellow survivor of the Munich Air Disaster. "I was proud to call him a team-mate. For all the matter of fact things Harry said about that night in Munich, for me, he will always be remembered as a heroic figure."

"It's incredible to think that he went on to play in a match against Sheffield Wednesday just 13 days after that tragic night. A shining light both on and off the pitch. Harry will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with Carolyn and his family at this very sad time," he added. Sir Alex, who took his United team to play in Harry's testimonial in Belfast in 2012, added: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Gregg. Harry was a man of great character and a true legend at our club."

"I remember that he was always very excited and proud to host our youth team at his boarding house for the Milk Cup every summer, so he could recount the tales of his playing days. I loved his company and the many pieces of advice he gave me. My thoughts and prayers are with Carolyn and his family at this very sad time. God bless Harry," he added. Harry was one of the greatest goalkeepers to have played for Manchester United and also one of the greatest men. His bravery in rushing to the aid of team-mates and other passengers during the Munich Air Disaster will never be forgotten.

After the disaster, he was integral to the rebuilding of Matt Busby's team, making 247 appearances for the club, and he remained a cherished part of the Manchester United family for the rest of his life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

