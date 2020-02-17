Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju asks AKFI to launch inquiry, India team's promoter says nothing wrong in participation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:02 IST
Rijiju asks AKFI to launch inquiry, India team's promoter says nothing wrong in participation

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday ordered the national kabaddi federation to launch an inquiry into an "unauthorised" Indian team's participation in the circle style world cup in Pakistan even as the side's promoter asserted that no permission was needed to compete in the "unofficial" tournament. The team returned from Lahore after losing in the final on Sunday amid the furore over its participation in an event declared "invalid" by the International Kabaddi Federation.

"We did not need permission from any authority for participating in the tournament because we all went there in individual capacities," team promoter Davinder Singh Bajwa told reporters upon returning via the Attari-Wagah land route. "We have our own five different independent federations which went to Pakistan in their own capacities to take part in the competition. Therefore, there was nothing wrong in it," he added.

In New Delhi, the sports minister said he has asked the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) to conduct an inquiry. "Our official kabaddi team didn't go to Pakistan. We don't know who has gone there. It is not right for any unofficial team to go anywhere and play with India's name. We didn't send any official team," Rijiju said.

"We will ask the kabaddi federation to conduct an inquiry and identify those people who went there and used India's name without taking permission. To represent India in any recognised tournament, it is mandatory to take approval from the respective sport's national federation." the minister though added, "If somebody goes for any private tournament, then we can't do anything."

Soon after the Indian team arrived in Lahore for the tournament, it had kicked up a storm with the sports ministry and the national federation claiming that they did not give clearance to any athlete for competing in the neighbouring country. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate his team after it beat India in the final and asked about it, Rijiju said it was not wise on Khan's part.

"It is not wise for a person of the stature of Pakistan Prime Minister to make such statements. It is a serious matter. Imran Khan himself was a sportsman, now he has become the Prime Minister but he should avoid giving such statements." Meanwhile Bajwa said that the tournament was dedicated to Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

"The team travelled to Pakistan on valid visa," he claimed. "It was not an official tournament that required permission from any specific department." PTI JMS SSC CHS VSD AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan confirms escape of Taliban leader who justified Malala shooting

A high-profile local Taliban figure who announced and justified the 2012 attack on teenage Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has escaped detention, Pakistans interior minister confirmed a few days after the militant announced his breakout on ...

Odisha Budget session: House adjourned thrice amid ruckus over lottery system

The Odisha Assembly was on Monday adjourned thrice after BJP MLAs created a ruckus for not executing a lottery system for members to ask questions. During the Budget session, the house was first adjourned till 1130 am, five minutes after th...

Trump''s Guj visit: Maha Cong attacks Modi over wall along slum

The Maharashtra Congress on Monday said the BJP governments decision to build a wall tokeep a slum out of sight during US President Donald Trumps visit to that state on February 24 was inhumane.The 500 metre long and four feet tall wall is ...

AIIMS introduces 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacement

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has introduced a cutting-edge 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacements to acquire accuracy in such procedures. At a three-day workshop the 2nd AIIMS Total TMJ Replacements Workshop,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020