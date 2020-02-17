REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET

Left Menu
  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:25 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR/ 'Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;' All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant. BASKETBALL-NBA-UNK-UNK-RECAP/

Team LeBron tops Team Giannis in All-Star Game Anthony Davis made a walk-off free throw and Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis in the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

OLYMPICS-2020-MOTTO/ 'United by Emotion' chosen as Tokyo 2020 motto

‘United by Emotion’ was revealed as the motto for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics on Monday as organizers look to hammer home the message of diversity and inclusion. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and a player hold a news conference ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Atletico Madrid.

17 Feb 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-TOR/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Torino AC Milan host Torino in a Serie A match

17 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League.

17 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-VAL/PREVEW

Soccer - Champoins League - Atalanta v Valencia press conferences Atalanta and Valencia stage press conferences ahead of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

18 Feb OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN-TELEWORK (PIX) Despite Olympics, Japan Inc still leery about allowing telework

Many companies will encourage workers to work from home, to ease the commuting crunch during the Olympics. Will this have a lasting effect (intangible legacy), even after the Games – to improve the country’s difficult work-life balance? 18 Feb

TENNIS TENNIS-DUBAI/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships Day two of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

