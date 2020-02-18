Left Menu
Redskins TE Reed still dealing with August concussion

  • Updated: 18-02-2020 05:25 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 05:25 IST
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is still in concussion protocol six months after receiving a blow to the head, new coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday. Reed was injured on Aug. 22 in Washington's third preseason game when he was involved in a head-to-head hit with Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal. He missed the entire 2019 season.

Neal was fined $28,075 for the hit, which knocked Reed's helmet off. Reed, 29, has two years remaining on his contract but Washington is expected to release him. Reed is slated to earn $8.25 million in base salary in 2020.

The Redskins recently brought in former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen for a visit. Rivera spent the past nine seasons coaching Olsen with the Panthers. "Jordan Reed is still going through the concussion protocol," Rivera told reporters. "He's a very veteran guy. We have an opportunity to bring in a guy like Greg Olsen, so that's one of the positions where we have identified, and said, 'Hey, we do need to have a veteran guy at that position one way or another.'"

Reed has been a solid player for the Redskins but has continually been plagued with concussion issues. Published reports say the one last summer was his seventh documented concussion through his college (Florida) and NFL careers. Reed was close to returning for Week 2 of the 2019 regular season before the symptoms returned. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 14.

Reed's top season was in 2015 when he had career bests of 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection the following season when he had 66 catches for 686 yards and six scores.

Reed has played in just 19 games over the past three seasons, combining for 81 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns during the span. Overall, Reed has 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in 65 games (36 starts) since entering the NFL with Washington in 2013.

--Field Level Media

