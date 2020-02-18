REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

New Zealand's Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th test in the series-opener against India this week and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Liverpool Atletico Madrid host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

18 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain Borussia Dortmund host Paris St Germain in a Champions League match.

18 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-JAPAN/PREVIEW

Soccer - J-League season preview The new J-League season gets underway on Feb. 21. We preview the action.

Feb 19 OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/MASCOTS-DEPARTURE (PIX) (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 mascots begin overseas tour

Tokyo 2020 mascots Miraitowa and Someity depart Haneda Airport for the start of the pre-Olympics overseas tour. The mascots will visit past and future Olympic and Paralympic host cities in six countries to spread enthusiasm for the Games. 19 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/TOILETS (PIX) (TV) Olympics-How Olympic Games spurred Japan's toilet revolution

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics - just like the 1964 Games in the Japanese capital - will act as a catalyst for the country's toilet revolution. Sixty years ago it was getting rid of pick and shovel toilets and replacing them with new, Western-style flush ones. Six decades on with Japan boasting high-tech toilets that have heated seats and play music to cover any embarrassing sounds, the government is funding projects to get rid of the remaining 40% of public toilets that are still squat toilets. Feb 19

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/PREVIEW

Cricket-New Zealand v India first test The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

Feb 19 CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/AUSTRALIA (PIX)

Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup - Australia team profile Australia's women have long toiled in the shadow of the nation's elite men's side but Meg Lanning's side will finally have the limelight for themselves at the home T20 World Cup.

19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/PREVIEW (GRAPHIC)

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup - Preview Defending champions Australia will host the seventh ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup, a 10-team tournament to be played across six venues in four cities with Melbourne hosting the final on March 8.

19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BOXING

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ Boxing-Tyson Fury discusses Wilder rematch with Reuters

British heavyweight Tyson Fury discusses his Feb. 22 rematch with American Deontay Wilder after the two battled to a split decision draw in 2018. Feb 19

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing Day one of the first round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

19 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SAILING

SAILING-RECORD/ (PIX) (TV) Sailing - World's fastest sailboat to break London-Hong Kong record

IDEC Sport - the world's fastest sailboat - will break the Tea Route record on Wednesday when it arrives in London. Francis Joyon and his crew left Hong Kong on January 18 and will set a new time, about four days faster than the previous record set in 2018. 19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-DUBAI/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships Day three of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

