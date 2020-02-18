News Time, Sangpad Pratidin win CSJC Media football tournament

News Time and Sangbad Pratidin clinched the top honours in electronic and print categories

respectively in the CSJC-IFA Media Football Tournament here on Tuesday.

News Time beat Calcutta News 2-1 with Ajay Dutta scoring both the goals, while in the print section Sangbad

Pratidin pipped The Telegraph 3-2 in tie-breaker after a 1-1 stalemate in the regulation time.

In the regulation time, Abhijit Majumdar scored for The Telegraph while Debanjan Nandy equalised for the Sangbad

Pratidin in the regulation time.

