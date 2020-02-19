Mets RHP Lugo fractures small left toe

New York Mets right-hander Seth Lugo will be sidelined from throwing for at least three days after fracturing his left small toe, manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Tuesday. Lugo reportedly suffered the injury when he hit the toe against something in his hotel room on Monday night. He reported the injury on Tuesday and X-rays revealed the fracture.

Rojas said he wasn't concerned with the injury. "It's probably gonna take a little later until he starts participating in games, but we're not concerned about it," Rojas said. "They're doing padding on his spikes.

"He was testing it walking around today and everything. It's his left foot, so landing on it the next three days we'll see how it progresses and then he'll start throwing." Lugo, 30, has been a key reliever for the Mets in each of the past two seasons. He was 3-4 with a 2.66 ERA and three saves in 54 appearances (five starts) in 2018, and 7-4 with a 2.70 ERA and six saves last season.

In 2019, he made 61 appearances and struck out 104 while walking just 16 in 80 innings. Overall, Lugo is 22-15 with a 3.27 ERA in 151 appearances (31 starts) in four seasons with the Mets.

--Field Level Media

