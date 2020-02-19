Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-LeBron blasts MLB over Astros cheating scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 05:23 IST
Baseball-LeBron blasts MLB over Astros cheating scandal
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Lakers )

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Tuesday expressed his outrage over the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal, which has rocked the sport and led to calls for Houston's World Series title from that season to be vacated.

Major League Baseball last month said that during the 2017 season the Astros used a monitor near their dugout with a feed from the center field camera to decode their opponent's signals. They then banged on a trash can to alert their hitters as to the type of pitch that was coming next.

The Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspended the pair for the 2020 season as well as stripping the Astros of four draft picks and levying a $5 million fine, but many feel the league did not go far enough. "Listen I know I don't play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be... irate!," James, a three-time NBA champion, wrote on Twitter.

"I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do!" he said. "Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc, etc about this. Literally the ball is in your court (or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports!"

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Sunday defended the league's decision not to punish individual Houston Astros players, saying it was clear they had already "paid a price." Astros owner Jim Crane last week apologized for the cheating scandal but said it "didn't impact the game" in remarks that drew widespread criticism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Nets' Irving suffers shoulder setback

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely as he once again experiences troubles with his right shoulder. Irving missed 26 games with an injury to the same shoulder earlier this season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday th...

Reports: Beilein, Cavs planning to part ways

John Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing plans to mutually part ways this week, just over midway through his first season as head coach, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The Athletic reported that Beilein met with Cavaliers...

Freestyle skiing-Canadian Kuroda dies suddenly at 19

Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19. Kuroda, who made his world cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday, Freestyle Canada said in a news release. Th...

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020