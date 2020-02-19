Seahawks agree to deal with ex-Panthers TE Olsen

Ex-Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen agreed to contract terms with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. The team did not disclose terms of the deal, but multiple outlets report it's a one-year, $7 million contract with $5.5 million guaranteed. ESPN reported Olsen also negotiated with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins after visiting all three teams, but he was most interested in playing alongside Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

On Feb. 1, Olsen posted a tweet that now looks prescient. A reporter for the Panthers' website posted a photo of quarterback Cam Newton whispering in Wilson's ear -- at the NFL Honors event the night before the Super Bowl -- with the caption, "What could Cam Newton be whispering to Russell Wilson?" Olsen retweeted the post and added, "Olsen can still play." Wilson replied to that tweet with a photo of him and Olsen, along with the caption "FACTS. #GoHawks"

After the news of his agreement broke on Tuesday, Olsen retweeted his first tweet and added, "I guess my references checked out." Olsen, who will turn 35 in March, enters his 14th NFL season after spending the past nine with Carolina and his first four in Chicago. The Panthers released him this month after he finished last season with 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Olsen battled foot injuries over the previous two seasons, playing in a combined 16 games and catching 44 passes for 482 yards and five scores. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Olsen ranks fifth in NFL history among tight ends with 718 receptions and 8,444 receiving yards. He was the first tight end in NFL history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons (2014-16).

Olsen was a first-round choice in 2007 (31st overall) by the Bears.

