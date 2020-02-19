Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manfred apologizes for 'piece of metal' comment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 07:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 07:21 IST
Manfred apologizes for 'piece of metal' comment
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred apologized Tuesday for his comments in which he referenced the World Series trophy as a "piece of metal." Manfred made the comment about the trophy -- officially called the Commissioner's Trophy -- during an interview with ESPN on Sunday, and he indicated Tuesday that his comment was "disrespectful."

"I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way, and I want to apologize for it," Manfred told reporters in Scottsdale, Ariz. "There's no excuse for it. I made a mistake. I was trying to make a point, but I should've made it in a more effective way. And again, I want to apologize for it." In the television interview, Manfred was discussing the punishment for the Houston Astros in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal. His comment on why he didn't strip Houston of the title caused the firestorm.

"The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act," Manfred said. The "piece of metal" phrasing irked numerous players, and among the people who torched Manfred was Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester.

"That's someone that has never played our game," Lester told reporters earlier Tuesday. "You play for a reason. You play for that piece of metal. I'm very proud of the three that I have. If that's the way he feels, then he needs to take his name off his trophy." Lester said those trophies are what visitors to his home always want to see.

"That's the first thing when people walk into my house: I take them to where my trophies are," Lester said, referring to replicas that go to players and coaches. "I'm sure that hurt a lot of guys when they saw that, especially guys that haven't won it, that have been striving for years to try and get to it." Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer was been very vocal of the scandal, harshly criticizing the Astros as well as making a comment in Manfred's direction on Tuesday, prior to the commissioner's apology.

"As surprising as it may seem, a championship isn't just a 'piece of metal' to most of us," Bauer said on Twitter. "Its (sic) symbolic of much more than that. The current precedent seems to encourage cheat to win because there's no consequences. That cannot be our standard." Astros manager A.J. Hinch was fired due to the scandal, and it also led to the Boston Red Sox parting ways with manager Alex Cora (Houston's bench coach at the time) and the New York Mets moving on from recently hired manager Carlos Beltran (a Houston player at the time). Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow also was dismissed.

Luhnow and Hinch were suspended by Major League Baseball, which also fined the franchise $5 million and stripped the team of its draft picks in the first and second rounds over the next two seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: UN chief advocates importance of interfaith harmony for peace

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres on Tuesday said he had been moved by the show of religious unity he had witnessed in Pakistan after paying visits to a mosque, a Sikh temple and Kartarpur Corridor, the visa-free crossing which alls Sikh...

Diamond Princess passengers begin disembarking in Japan - NHK

Passengers began disembarking on Wednesday from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship after spending two weeks in quarantine off Yokohama, near Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.Around 500 people were expected to disembark on Wednesda...

Trump will have a triumphant visit to India: Top former US diplomat

Donald Trump will have a triumphant visit to India, a top diplomat in the previous Obama administration has said, asserting the US president has energized the Indian-Americans as a result of which Democrats might not be able to hold on to t...

Over 20 areas to benefit from Govt’s low emission vehicles contestable fund

The Government is helping deliver more infrastructure and options for low emissions transport through new projects, Energy and Resources Minister Dr. Megan Woods says.Tauranga, Nelson, Levin, New Plymouth, and Oamaru are just some of the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020