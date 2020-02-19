Left Menu
Australia deserves to win Women's T20 World Cup, says Michael Clarke

Former World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke said the Australian side deserves to win the Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

  ANI
  Melbourne
  Updated: 19-02-2020 12:46 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 12:46 IST
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke. Image Credit: ANI

Former World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke said the Australian side deserves to win the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Australia is hosting the seventh edition of the biennial tournament from February 21 to March 8. The women's team has won the most number of titles in the history of the shortest format World Cup - four times.

"I think it's great for women's cricket that there's been so much publicity and promotion. If there's one team in the world, certainly in this country, that deserves the credit and deserves the publicity it's the Australian women's cricket team," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Clarke as saying. Clarke captained the 2015 Australian team which won the World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the summit clash by seven wickets.

Alex Blackwell, who is a three-time T20 World Cup champion, said the build-up to the 2020 event was like nothing she's seen before. "There's a huge amount of momentum leading into this tournament, cricketing greats on the side of buses, there are ads on TV, the social media's gone mad - it's unbelievable! We should be excited because some of the best cricketers the game's ever seen will take part," Blackwell said.

Australia will be led by experienced Meg Lanning. The batter has played in 98 T20Is and scored 2656 runs with an average of 35.89. In the opening game of the tournament, the defending champions will take on India at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21. (ANI)

