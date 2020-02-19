Left Menu
Liverpool FC World heads to Delhi

Image Credit: Pixabay

Top English Premier League club Liverpool FC has confirmed Delhi as the next stop for its interactive roadshow, LFC World. The unique fan experience will arrive at the city's Select Citywalk Mall on March 7, bringing Liverpool FC directly to supporters in India via the LFC World hub.

LFC World is now in its fourth season, having met thousands of fans in eight countries across the world since 2016. Liverpool legends Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer will be in town for the event, giving local fans the opportunity to meet former players as well as take part in a range of engaging and interactive activities.

Reds in Delhi can also have their photograph taken with one of the most prestigious trophies in world football – the UEFA Champions League trophy, which LFC won for the sixth time last season – and various iconic recreations of Anfield such as the Shankly Gates, This Is Anfield sign and the players' dressing room. Emile Heskey said: "LFC World Delhi is the place to be for Reds in India. We know not all our fans can get to Anfield, so we want to bring the club closer to them.

"We're really looking forward to visiting Delhi and meeting all of our supporters out there – it will be a fantastic experience for us and them!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

