Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed to allay VAR criticism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Zürich
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:19 IST
Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed to allay VAR criticism
Image Credit: Flickr

FIFA's head of global development Arsene Wenger will attempt to make a major change to the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Wenger, who was manager of Premier League club Arsenal for 22 years, wants a player to be deemed onside if any part of their body which can legitimately score a goal is level or behind the last defender.

It will flip the current rule which states the player is in an offside position if any part of their body they can score with is beyond the line of the last defender. The use of video review has been a source of constant criticism since its recent introduction, including concern about the time to take decisions and the precision with which offsides are judged.

The system sparked another controversy last week in the Premier League when Wolverhampton Wanderers had a goal ruled out against Leicester City after Pedro Neto's heel was adjudged to be fractionally offside in the build-up. Wenger will recommend the change during the world soccer's lawmaking body IFAB's annual general meeting in Belfast on Feb. 29.

"You will be not offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker's body are in front," Wenger told the British media. "That will sort it out and you will no longer have decisions about millimetres and a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line."

Each of the four Home Nations - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - has one of the eight votes, with FIFA holding the other four. Any law change needs six votes in favour to go through. If Wenger gets his three-quarter majority, the new law could come into effect on June 1 - 12 days before the start of the European Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German government yield falls amid uncertain coronavirus impact

The safe-haven German government bond yield was down slightly on Wednesday as investors remained unsure of the impact Chinas coronavirus will have on global economic growth and future borrowing costs. China reported 1,749 new confirmed case...

Trump, Modi to discuss trade, defence during Feb 25 talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold talks on February 25 to deepen cooperation in a range of key sectors including defense and trade, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday. Trump, who is...

Syria's Aleppo airport receives first scheduled flight in eight years

A Syrian air passenger plane landed on Wednesday at Aleppos civilian airport, the first scheduled flight to touch down in the countrys war-devastated economic hub for eight years. The reopening of the airport comes days after the Russian-ba...

79 more people test positive on Japan cruise ship: ministry

Tokyo, Feb 19 AFP An additional 79 cases of coronavirus have been discovered aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, the health ministry said Wednesday, bringing the total to 621.The new figures come as an initial batch of passeng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020