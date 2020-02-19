Left Menu
Pujara signs up with English county Gloucestershire

  PTI
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 19-02-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:00 IST
NK Image Credit:

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was on Wednesday signed up by Gloucestershire for the first six matches of the English County Championship. Pujara is one of the key players in the Indian Test team, providing solidity to the batting line-up with his technique. His stint will be from April 12 to May 22.

"I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season. The Club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success," Pujara said in a press release issued by the club. The club took into consideration his ability to bat for long periods.

He will bring his experience to a Gloucestershire side, which will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in over a decade.

