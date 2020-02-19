India U-17 women outclass Romania in second friendly match

The India U-17 women's team on Wednesday registered a 1-0 victory over Romania at Turkler, Turkey. After playing out a 3-3 draw in the first match, India managed to emerge triumphant in the second friendly match.

The first half began with the Indian side pressing hard to seize the initiative. Sumati Kumari, who had scored India's third goal in the previous match against Romania, came close in the 12th minute but her run was adjudged to be offside. In the 29th minute, the Indian side took the lead through Priyangka Devi -- who made no mistake from 12 yards and slotted the ball into the net.

The second half was played out on similar lines as Sumati came close to scoring in the 58th minute. She got on the end of a cross from Priyangka with an excellent run but the shot was saved by the keeper. The match ended at 1-0 as the Indian defence kept a clean sheet and Priyangka's first-half strike proved to be the difference. (ANI)

