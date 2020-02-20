Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA notebook: Beilein resigns as Cavs coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 08:33 IST
NBA notebook: Beilein resigns as Cavs coach
Image Credit: Twitter (@cavs)

John Beilein formally resigned as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after multiple days of speculation that he wouldn't be leading the team when play commenced after the All-Star break. The Cavaliers said Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.

Cleveland is just 14-40, the second-worst record in the NBA. The Cavaliers reportedly reached a financial settlement with Beilein, who was in the first season of a five-year deal worth approximately $4 million per season. "This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear -- this was my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time," Beilein said in a news release. "I find losing very challenging, and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family's well-being down the road. I was not certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff."

--Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a left-wrist injury, and there is no timetable for his return, coach Ryan Saunders told reporters. Saunders said Towns will continue to miss games as he attempts to recover from an injury suffered last week. Towns missed a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12, the team's final contest before the All-Star break.

Towns underwent an MRI exam on Feb. 11, and that is when the injury was detected. The Timberwolves haven't divulged specifics of the injury Towns suffered. --The Atlanta Hawks announced that center Clint Capela and forward/center Skal Labissiere have begun participating in modified shooting drills and non-impact conditioning while rehabbing from injuries.

Both will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team's news release stated. Capela is dealing with a right calcaneus contusion and plantar fasciitis in his foot, while Labissiere is rehabbing a left-knee injury. Both players were obtained near the trade deadline earlier this month, and neither has played a game for the Hawks.

--Chicago Bulls point guard Kris Dunn will be evaluated again in four to six weeks after undergoing an MRI exam on a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee. He suffered the injury Jan. 31 and was re-examined Friday. The team announced Dunn will continue his current rehabilitation program.

The six-week timetable would take the Bulls to the beginning of April when there would be seven regular-season games remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

New Irish parliament sits as government formation flounders

Irelands parliament resumes on Thursday for the first time since this months general election, with no new government in place and the three biggest parties locked in coalition talks. Lawmakers in the Dail, the countrys lower chamber, are d...

Iranian headscarf campaigner calls for vote boycott

Anti-headscarf campaigner Shaparak Shajarizadeh once believed in the potential for change in Iran but is now so despondent she is calling for a boycott of Fridays parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic. Shajarizadeh became a dissid...

Carcass of tigress found in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Carcass of a tigress with multiple injuries was found in Kashanpur sanctuary forests under the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, forest officials said on Thursday. The tigress was found dead by forest officials on Wednesday during routine patrolling an...

UPDATE 2-Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows

Two passengers from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo have died and 29 people were in a serious condition, Japanese media reported on Thursday, as a second group of passengers disembarked after two-weeks quarantined onboard. M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020