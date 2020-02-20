Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL notebook: Kings trade Martinez to Vegas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 08:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 08:50 IST
NHL notebook: Kings trade Martinez to Vegas
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Los Angeles Kings traded defenseman Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, parting ways with another veteran. In exchange, the Kings will receive second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Martinez, 32, can provide a defensive boost for the Golden Knights, who rank 17th in the league in goals surrendered. He also has one goal and seven assists in 41 games this season. The trade continues the rebuilding process for the Kings, who are moving their assets in exchange for draft picks. Over the next two drafts, they own seven first- and second-round selections, plus a conditional second-round pick.

--The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Denis Malgin in a trade with the Florida Panthers. Malgin, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Panthers in 2015 and has four goals and eight assists in 36 games this season. He has 28 goals and 32 assists in 184 career games.

The Panthers received forward Mason Marchment in exchange. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut in January and has one assist in four games. He is expected to be assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. --Maple Leafs left winger Andreas Johnsson will miss approximately six months after undergoing knee surgery.

Johnsson injured the knee when he collided with teammate Kasperi Kapanen in the first period of a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars last Thursday. Johnsson, 25, had eight goals and 13 assists in 43 games this season before being sidelined. He earlier missed 15 games due to a leg injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

New Irish parliament sits as government formation flounders

Irelands parliament resumes on Thursday for the first time since this months general election, with no new government in place and the three biggest parties locked in coalition talks. Lawmakers in the Dail, the countrys lower chamber, are d...

Iranian headscarf campaigner calls for vote boycott

Anti-headscarf campaigner Shaparak Shajarizadeh once believed in the potential for change in Iran but is now so despondent she is calling for a boycott of Fridays parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic. Shajarizadeh became a dissid...

Carcass of tigress found in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Carcass of a tigress with multiple injuries was found in Kashanpur sanctuary forests under the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, forest officials said on Thursday. The tigress was found dead by forest officials on Wednesday during routine patrolling an...

UPDATE 2-Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows

Two passengers from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo have died and 29 people were in a serious condition, Japanese media reported on Thursday, as a second group of passengers disembarked after two-weeks quarantined onboard. M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020