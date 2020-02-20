Left Menu
5-goal third period pushes Rangers past Blackhawks

  • Updated: 20-02-2020 09:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each collected a goal and two assists during the Rangers' five-goal third period as visiting New York skated to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 30th goal, and Pavel Buchnevich, Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil also tallied for the Rangers, who have won six in a row on the road and five of their past six overall.

New York rookie Igor Shesterkin overcame an inadvertent stick inside his mask from Chicago captain Jonathan Toews to make 37 saves and improve to 7-1-0 in eight career starts. Rookie Dominik Kubalik scored twice, Drake Caggiula had a goal and an assist, and Toews had two assists for the Blackhawks, who have dropped seven of their past eight games (1-5-2). Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith notched his 500th career assist.

The teams combined for just two goals over the first 40 minutes before erupting for seven in just over an 11-minute stretch during the third period. Kreider absorbed a big hit from Kubalik behind the net before feeding Buchnevich, who beat Robin Lehner (35 saves) from in close to give New York a 2-1 lead at 2:33 of the third period. Buchnevich's goal was his 14th of the season and seventh in his past 12 games.

Strome doubled the advantage at 4:01 of the third, as he located the puck with his backside to the net before turning and wiring a shot inside the right post. Kubalik answered just over two minutes later with his second goal of the night before Kreider gave New York a 4-2 lead at 8:48 of the third after scoring on a partial breakaway.

A turnover from Chicago's Dylan Strome resulted in Panarin's goal just 53 seconds later. Caggiula scored at 11:39 to slice Chicago's deficit to two, but Zibanejad responded to give the Rangers a 6-3 lead with 6:23 remaining in the third. Chytil converted from the left circle to open the scoring 1:58 of the first period. He nearly doubled the advantage early in the second period, but Toews prevented the puck from crossing the goal line.

Keith recorded his milestone assist to forge a tie at 2:29 of the second period. The 36-year-old veteran wired a diagonal pass to Kubalik, whose one-timer from deep in the right circle sailed inside the near post.

