Matt Henry to replace Neil Wagner in first Test against India, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday said Matt Henry will play the first Test against India in place of Neil Wagner. "We are naming twelve, so Matt Henry coming for Neil Wagner and he will miss out in the twelve that have been here will be we twelve. We will have another look at the surface. It is a different look to pep-talk we used to see here at the Basin," Williamson told reporters at the pre-match conference.

The Kiwi skipper is expecting a "good" encounter between both the teams as the wicket has a bit of pace and bounce. "I guess I'm still confident that it will be a good cricket wicket which does tend to be here with a bit of pace and bounce," he added.

Wagner and his wife Lana are awaiting the birth of their first child that's why Wagner will remain in Tauranga until the birth of the child. Henry will join Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Kyle Jamieson among the pace options for New Zealand.

"I think the quality he (Wagner) brings is quite unique. A guy that targets different coming from a slightly different height as well. Really exciting opportunity for Kyle Jamieson. We do want to turn up tomorrow considering all the options that we have," Williamson said. Kiwis are hosting India for a two-match Test series which is a part of ICC's World Test Championship (WTC).India, with 360 points, are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, having won all their seven matches.

Test squad: Kane Williamson (capt.) Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Matt Henry. The first Test between the two teams will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington from February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

