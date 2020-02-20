Liverpool confirm New Delhi as next stop for interactive roadshow LFC World

Premier League club Liverpool FC has confirmed Delhi as the next stop for its interactive roadshow, LFC World. Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer will be a part of the event, giving local fans an opportunity to meet former players as well as participate in a range of activities. The unique fan experience will be at the Select Citywalk Mall on March 7, 2020, bringing Liverpool Football Club directly to supporters in India via the LFC World hub.

LFC World is now in its fourth season, having met thousands of fans in eight countries across the world since 2016. Reds in Delhi can also have their photograph taken with the Champions League trophy, which LFC won for the sixth time last season, and various iconic recreations of Anfield such as the Shankly Gates, the This Is Anfield sign and the players' dressing room.

"LFC World Delhi is the place to be for Reds in India. We know not all of our fans can get to Anfield, so we want to bring the club closer to them," said Heskey. "We're really looking forward to visiting Delhi and meeting all of our supporters out there - it will be a fantastic experience for us and them," he added.

Following a day of free LFC-themed activities, fans can be part of a BOSS Night gig featuring Jamie Webster and share the matchday atmosphere at a viewing party as the Reds take on Bournemouth in the Premier League back at Anfield. LFC World Delhi opens at 11 am and on-stage activity will commence with a legends talk show from 3 pm, followed by the BOSS Night gig at 4 pm and match kick-off at 6 pm. (ANI)

