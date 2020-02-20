Left Menu
NHL roundup: Bruins top Oilers on Pastrnak's OT goal

Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway at 1:14 of overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Wednesday night in a matchup of division leaders. Pastrnak took a long lead pass from David Krejci and beat Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith. It was Pastrnak's 43rd goal of the season, tying him for the NHL lead with Toronto's Auston Matthews.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, which won its fourth straight game and prevailed for the 10th time in 11 to remain atop the Atlantic Division and Presidents' Trophy races. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 saves to improve to 6-1-0 since returning from a concussion sustained Jan. 14. Sam Gagner scored the lone goal for Pacific Division-leading Edmonton, and Smith made 32 saves. The Oilers lost for just the second time in their past six games (4-1-1) and had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Rangers 6, Blackhawks 3 Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each collected a goal and two assists during a five-goal third period as visiting New York skated to a victory over Chicago.

Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 30th goal, and Pavel Buchnevich, Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil also tallied for the Rangers, who have won six in a row on the road and five of their past six overall. New York rookie Igor Shesterkin overcame an inadvertent stick inside his mask from Chicago captain Jonathan Toews to make 37 saves and improve to 7-1-0 in eight career starts. Dominik Kubalik had two goals for the Blackhawks, and Drake Caggiula added a goal and an assist.

Wild 4, Canucks 3 (SO) Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal late in the third period and then won the game with a score in the fifth round of a shootout to lead Minnesota Wild to a victory at Vancouver.

Kevin Fiala and Luke Kunin also scored goals and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game losing streak and presented interim head coach Dean Evason with his first win. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk finished with 31 saves. J.T. Miller scored two goals and Jay Beagle also scored for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes added a pair of assists to give him 39 for the season, tops among all rookies in the NHL. Jacob Markstrom recorded 25 saves.

Stars 3, Coyotes 2 Jamie Oleksiak's third-period goal gave Dallas a win over visiting Arizona.

It was only the second goal of the season for Oleksiak, yet the low-scoring defenseman's attempt from the slot found its way past Coyotes goalie Adin Hill 11:38 into the final frame. Dallas is 5-0-1 over its past six games, and 7-1-2 in its last 10. Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars. Christian Fischer and Taylor Hall were the Coyotes' goal-scorers.

Panthers 4, Ducks 1 Vincent Trocheck and Aleksi Saarela scored second-period goals, and Florida earned a road victory over Anaheim.

Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had 35 saves as the Panthers won their second of three consecutive games in California and also improved to 2-0-0 on a key five-game road trip. Max Jones scored a goal, and John Gibson made 28 saves as the Ducks lost for the third time in their past four games and dropped the opener of a six-game homestand.

Avalanche 3, Islanders 1 Pavel Francouz stopped 27 shots, Gabriel Landeskog, Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky scored, and Colorado beat New York in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar had two assists each to help the Avalanche snap a three-game skid (0-2-1). Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who went winless on their four-game road trip as they were outscored 11-2. Varlamov played his first game in Denver since signing with the Islanders last summer. He spent eight seasons with Colorado and won a career-best 41 games in 2013-14.

