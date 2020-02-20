Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sindhu wins third successive ESPN's Female Sportsperson of the Year award

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:53 IST
Sindhu wins third successive ESPN's Female Sportsperson of the Year award
PV Sindhu (Photo courtesy: ANI/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

World champion shuttler P V Sindhu on Thursday won the ESPN's 'Female Sportsperson of the Year' award for a third consecutive time while young shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged the honour in the male category. Saurabh won a total of five World Cup gold medals -- two in the men's 10m air pistol and another three in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup 2019. He also won a 10m air pistol bronze medal at the World Cup in Rio.

Sprinter Dutee Chand became the first winners of the 'Courage' award for being inspirational both on and off the field. She fought the world athletics governing body - the IAAF's discriminatory hypoandrogenism regulations, and earned her right to race again. In 2019, she became the first Indian athlete to come out and talk about being in a relationship with a female friend.

Ace chess player Koneru Humpy won the award for the 'Comeback of the Year' after claiming her first world title in December 2019 by winning the Women's World Rapid Chess Championships in Moscow to cap a remarkable comeback. The former junior world champion had taken a two-year maternity sabbatical between 2016 and 2018 to look after her newborn daughter.

Wrestler Deepak Punia's gold in the world junior championship, silver in the world senior championship, and earning a qualification for the Tokyo Olympics made him a natural choice for the coveted ESPN's 'Emerging Sportsperson of the Year' award. Pullela Gopichand, chief national badminton coach, claimed the 'Coach of the Year' award, for nurturing two Olympic medalists in Saina Nehwal and Sindhu.

Sindhu's World Championship win, the first by an Indian in badminton, has also been selected as the 'Moment of the Year'. Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary grabbed the 'Team of the Year' honour.' The 10m air pistol mixed team combination completed their clean sweep at 2019 World Cups.

Manasi Joshi, 30, won 'Differently-abled athlete of the year/Para-athlete of the year' award. Joshi became world champion after winning the gold medal at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in 2019. Hockey legend Balbir Singh (Senior), one of independent India's most celebrated Olympians, has been conferred with ESPN's 'Lifetime Achievement' award.

Balbir played a starring role in the national hockey team's triple golds in London 1948, Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956. He also worked with the national team as coach at the 1971 World Cup and as a manager in Kuala Lumpur four years later, when India won their only World Cup title to date. ESPN Multi-Sport Awards recognized achievements across 10 categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

NERSA approves 75 applications to generate energy for self-use

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says energy regulator NERSA has already approved 75 applications from private companies wanting to generate energy for self-use.He said applications came from individual households and companies, ...

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo: 3rd day on e-cooking, growing solar biz, PAYGo companies & more

The third and final day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum Expo 2020 opens in Nairobi on Thursday, February 20 with many experts from various parts of the world. Here we have some of the major session-titles with the names of a few speakers be...

German state minister: Shooter had xenophobic motive, his mother is dead

The interior minister of the German state of Hesse said on Thursday that there was a xenophobic motive to the shooting in Hanau and said the suspected perpetrator and his mother had been found dead with shot wounds at his home.Peter Beuth s...

S Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5M urged to stay home

Seoul, Feb 20 AP Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from a new coronavirus. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately provide details.The report came as South Korea is struggling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020