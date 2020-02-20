What goes around comes around: Ravi Shastri recalling his Test debut

India's head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday recalling his Test match debut said what goes around comes around. Shastri played his maiden longest format game at Basin Reserve on February 21 in 1981 against New Zealand. Interestingly, India will also take on New Zealand in the first Test against New Zealand at the same venue on February 21 after 39 years under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Taking on Twitter Shastri wrote, "They say what goes around comes around. Tomorrow, Same day same ground same team same city I made my Test match debut 39 years ago. Unreal. #LoveTestCricket #NZvsIND #Wellington." "The late Bapu Nadkarni came to the airport to pick me up. The Indian team was at the high commission for their official. I went straight to the hotel room. There was no one there. So I crashed out. The next morning, Sunny lost the toss, we were put into the field. There you go, I was playing the game straight away," Shastri told Cheteshwar Pujara in an interview on bcci.tv.

Shastri scalped three wickets in that match in the first innings while in the second innings too he bagged three scalps. "I think I was nervous, like anyone playing his first game. But I bowled tidily and I got the wicket of Jeremy Coney, which gave me confidence. Conditions were totally different when compared to wherever I have played because there were circling winds and it was a very, very cold day," Shastri said.

"I didn't even have a sweater. I wore Poly Umrigar's sweater. Poly gaga me a sweater just before I left, that came very hand," he added. Shastri, the spinning all-rounder, played 80 Tests for India and scored 3830 runs and scalped 151 wickets in his 11-year-long cricketing career. While in 150 ODIs, Shastri bagged 129 wickets and accumulated 3108 runs with an average of 29.04. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.