Court summons Barua, Chauhan

The internal wrangling in Bengal Chess Association (BCA) took a legal twist after summon notices were to Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua and secretary of All India Chess Federation (AICF) Bharat Singh Chauhan for libel and slander against Atanu Lahiri. The 10th Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Calcutta in an order dated February 18, has issued summon to the duo under Section 500 read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. They have been directed to appear on March 31, according to the order circulated by BCA.

The development is likely to have an effect on the elections of AICF and BCA, both of which are being held under court orders. Chauhan and Barua are candidates for the post of secretary in AICF and BCA elections respectively.

Barua had accused BCA secretary, Lahiri of corruption, when the latter was on national duty as the coach of the Indian team in the World Cadet Chess Championship in China last year. Chauhan too had condemned Lahiri and the issue had snowballed into a major crisis within the AICF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.