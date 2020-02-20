Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Sougou confident of taking Mumbai City to playoffs �

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:42 IST
ISL: Sougou confident of taking Mumbai City to playoffs �

Mumbai City FC striker Modou Sougou dubbed Friday's Indian Super League game against

Chennaiyin FC as a final for their side and expressed confidence of making the playoffs.

Mumbai City FC will have to win their last league game against Chennaiyin FC here on Friday to make the playoffs

in the Indian Super League. FC Goa, ATK FC and Bengaluru FC have already qualified

for the playoffs and now there is only one vacant spot. A win will ensure qualification for either side -

Mumbai City or Chennaiyin FC - making it a virtual do-or-die clash.

"It is a final for us. This is the most important game for us in the season, it is all or nothing. We either kill

Chennaiyin or get killed. It is a very crucial game for us. I'm confident we will come out on top," Sougou was quoted as

saying in a release issued by Mumbai City FC. Talking about how they would defend a free-scoring

Chennaiyin FC, he said, "We need to win this game and Chennaiyin need to win it as well, both the teams are under

pressure." "We have one choice - three points, nothing less or

nothing more. They are a very different side right now from the last time we played against them, we know that and we are

confident we can restrict them and qualify," he said. "We are ahead of them in the points table, which shows

we have quality too," added the star striker, who has three goals this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Extraditing Assange would hit press freedom, rights advocate tells UK

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States because it would have a chilling effect on press freedom, a European human rights chief said on Thursday. Assange, 48, is in prison in London, where an extraditi...

Varun Dhawan celebrates 5-yr of 'Badlapur'

As Varun Dhawan starrer action-drama Badlapur clocked five years of its release on Thursday, the actor shared two posters of the movie on social media to mark the occasion. The 32-year-old actor reminisced the special day by documenting two...

Have received no apology from Karnataka Home minister:Guha

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday refuted Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaisclaim that the latter had apologised for police allegedly manhandling him during an anti-CAA protest in the city, sayinghe received no such call or apol...

HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders squabble over bloc's budget for 2021-27

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate, migration a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020