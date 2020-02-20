ISL: Sougou confident of taking Mumbai City to playoffs �

Mumbai City FC striker Modou Sougou dubbed Friday's Indian Super League game against

Chennaiyin FC as a final for their side and expressed confidence of making the playoffs.

Mumbai City FC will have to win their last league game against Chennaiyin FC here on Friday to make the playoffs

in the Indian Super League. FC Goa, ATK FC and Bengaluru FC have already qualified

for the playoffs and now there is only one vacant spot. A win will ensure qualification for either side -

Mumbai City or Chennaiyin FC - making it a virtual do-or-die clash.

"It is a final for us. This is the most important game for us in the season, it is all or nothing. We either kill

Chennaiyin or get killed. It is a very crucial game for us. I'm confident we will come out on top," Sougou was quoted as

saying in a release issued by Mumbai City FC. Talking about how they would defend a free-scoring

Chennaiyin FC, he said, "We need to win this game and Chennaiyin need to win it as well, both the teams are under

pressure." "We have one choice - three points, nothing less or

nothing more. They are a very different side right now from the last time we played against them, we know that and we are

confident we can restrict them and qualify," he said. "We are ahead of them in the points table, which shows

we have quality too," added the star striker, who has three goals this season.

