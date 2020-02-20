Left Menu
Vijay Shankar roped in by Salem Spartans in TNPL draft

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar was snapped up by Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) team Salem

Spartans in the draft for season-five held here on Thursday. The Spartans, formerly Tuti Patriots, also picked up

leggie Murugan Ashwin and pacer G Periyasamy, the top wicket-taker in season-IV.

The Spartans made full use of their first position in the order of the draft to pick a strong squad.

The team picked six players who represented last years winners, Chepauk Super Gillies.

On its part, the Super Gillies roped in Season 4's top run-getter wicketkeeper batsman Narayan Jagadeesan.

Spartan's stars Washington Sundar and Shankar expressed confidence of a better show and improve upon the

fifth-placed finish last year. They are likely to play the full season when the

tournament kicks off on June 10. "It is a great boost to have Vijay Shankar in the

side.It is a new setup and we are looking to do better this year," said Sundar, who was among the three players retained

by thefranchise. "In the last three years I have played for different

teams every year but I have only played 3 games of TNPL. I am looking forward to play the full season and help

the team win matches and the tournament as well," Vijay Shankar said.

Cricketers from the districts were a big draw in the draft that had a pool of 633 players with 67 of the 132

chosen by the eight franchises coming from the districts, a press release said.

Siechem Madurai Panthers picked the highest number of players from the districts 11, followed by Salem and Chepauk,

who picked nine players each. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa

Gurunath, who addressed the gathering, revealed the franchises can add two outstation players for which a separate draft will

be held in May. "The draft for outstation players will be held after

the IPL," she said. Among the other prominent teams India stars, Murali

Vijay will turn out for Ruby Trichy Warriors having been retained by the team while ace offie Ravichandran Ashwin will

be playing for Dindigul Dragons to be coached by former Test player S Badrinath.

Dinesh Karthik will be the star attraction for iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

