Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Barca sign striker Braithwaite outside transfer window

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 01:12 IST
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Barca sign striker Braithwaite outside transfer window
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite admitted he was surprised to learn the Spanish champions wanted to bring him to the club but said he had always felt he could perform among European football's elite. The Denmark striker signed a four-year contract with Barca on Thursday from La Liga strugglers Leganes after the Catalans paid his 18-million euro release clause. Upon signing for Barca, Braithwaite's release clause rocketed to 300 million euros.

"I was surprised at the moment but at the same time not so surprised because for many years I've been seeing this in my head," Braithwaite said at his presentation at the Camp Nou. "It was always my ambition to play at this level."

The 28-year-old has swapped a relegation battle with Leganes for a title tilt for Barca after the league's organizing body gave the Catalans special permission to sign a player outside the transfer window. Before joining Leganes last year, the Dane had had an unremarkable career which included largely unsuccessful stints at English club Middlesbrough and French side Toulouse, also playing on loan for Girondins Bordeaux.

He has scored 74 goals in 292 appearances as a professional, only reaching double figures in two seasons, while he was at Toulouse. The forward has also played 39 times for Denmark, including four matches at the 2018 World Cup.

"I've always been working hard and believing and I know if you work hard things will happen," he added. "As a footballer, it's one of the biggest things to be able to go to the best club in the world. I was surprised at the moment but it was meant to be."

Barca decided not to sign a forward in the January transfer window after Luis Suarez was ruled out for four months following knee surgery but need another striker after French international Ousmane Dembele ruptured his hamstring. Braithwaite could make his debut against Eibar on Saturday but will only be able to play a maximum of 14 games this season as he is not eligible for the Champions League and Barca have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

Leganes chief executive Martin Ortega fiercely criticized the rule which has left his side without their top scorer in their battle against relegation. "We want to raise our voices because we're in a very serious situation and have suffered a lot of damage," he told reporters.

"We cannot understand the ruling that allows a club that has an injured player to carry out an operation like this unilaterally and transfer their problem to another club." ($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Depleted Raptors, Suns hope for return to health

The Phoenix Suns visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night as both teams look forward to the return of injured players following the All-Star break. Suns forward Dario Saric is hoping to play Friday after missing seven games with a sprained...

UK PM Johnson says looking forward to meeting Trump in June

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking forward to meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in June, Johnsons office said after reports that an expected meeting between the two leaders in early 2020 had been postponed. Relations between ...

INSIGHT-Fires and climate fears rattle Australia's giant coal lobby

As bushfires and floods fuel public concerns in Australia about global warming, the countrys powerful mining lobby is facing increasing pressure from investors to drop support for new coal mines, according to a dozen interviews with shareho...

U.S.-India trade deal unlikely before Trump's India trip-business group

The United States and India are unlikely to reach a limited trade agreement in time for U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India next week as proposed new Indian tariffs have complicated negotiations, the head of a U.S.-based business gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020