Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens' Hurst reveals suicide attempt, mental health challenges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 05:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 05:23 IST
Ravens' Hurst reveals suicide attempt, mental health challenges

Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst established himself as an NFL player in 2019 when he made 30 receptions for a 14-2 team. But the 26-year-old is sharing details about a less-successful time in his life when his battles with anxiety and depression led to a suicide attempt.

"I'm not this superhero that's portrayed on TV. I'm a regular person," Hurst told Jacksonville station WTLV. "I struggle with depression, anxiety and things like that." The Jacksonville native's long-term struggles included a scary incident in January 2016 after he quit pursuit of a professional baseball career and was a walk-on with South Carolina's football program.

A night of drinking while depressed led to him slashing his wrist and waking up in a hospital. He was handcuffed to the bed. "I woke up in the hospital," Hurst told WTLV. "I didn't know what happened. I had to have a friend fill me in. Apparently, I had been drinking and went into my apartment and cut my wrist. My friend found me in a puddle of blood. He called 911."

That episode led Hurst to seek help for his mental health challenges. Now, he is intent on raising the awareness. "I don't have the answers to fix all of this," Hurst told the station. "It's still a trial and error to this day, but I will say I have much more good days than I do bad days."

Hurst also detailed times when he would withdraw from family and friends and heavily drink in an attempt to cure his problems. "There were weeks at a time I would sit in a dark room and not want to be around people," Hurst said. "Just that fear of embarrassment. I had never experienced anything like that."

After one of those experiences, he learned his father also struggled with mental health issues. "He told me the family history with his (obsessive-compulsive disorder)," Hurst said. "His anxiety and things as well. The depression he went through and it was easier than understanding, 'Hey he's been through this and he understands what's going on.' Then I laid out 'Here's what's going on in my life.'"

Hurst is one of approximately 40 million adults dealing with an anxiety disorder, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. The group said it is common for people with anxiety to also suffer from depression. Hurst is doing his part to lessen the stigma involved with mental health issues.

"For some reason, people equate mental illness with having to be ashamed. It's something you shouldn't talk about," Hurst said. "I don't think it's anything to be ashamed of. Everybody goes through something ... If my story is going to change the narrative on this and people are going to talk about it more, then so be it." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Australia says two evacuees from Japan cruise vessel have coronavirus

Two Australians evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus after returning to their home country, Australias health department said on Friday.Australia on Thursday evacuated 170 citizens from the Diamond Prin...

Hurricanes seek consistent effort versus visiting Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes have a tendency to be hot and cold this season, and that has brought considerable highs along with notable concerns. So riding the wave of the successes is one of the key components that confronts the team on a regul...

Branson targets younger cruise crowd with DJs, tattoos and yoga

British entrepreneur Richard Branson will unveil the Scarlet Lady on Friday, a 60,000-tonne cruise liner complete with a tattoo studio and yoga deck aimed at drawing in a younger generation of holiday-makers.Despite the unfortunate timing, ...

FEATURE -With 'pink yuan' ads, China wakes up to the world's biggest gay economy

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing popularity of online gay-friendly adverts in China shows business is waking up to the pink yuan and more liberal attitudes among young people but the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020